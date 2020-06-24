Age 87 of Maplewood July 14, 1932 — June 20, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents William & Katherine (Lentz); brother Don; and son-in-law Dusty Jordan. Survived by his beloved wife of nearly 62 years, Kathleen (Dwyer); children: Patti (Mike) McLoughlin, Kevin (Kathy), David (Sheila), and Kathy (Rob) Jordan-Allickson; grandchildren: Patrick (Kristin) McLoughlin, Emily (Mauricio) Cespedes, Bob, Tom, Jack, Lily (Colin) Raehsler, Ike Allickson and Josh Jordan; great-grandchildren: Michael and Maggie Cespedes; sister Kathleen (Paul) Joyce; and sister-in-law Eileen. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial and Interment Service to be held. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 24, 2020.