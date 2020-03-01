|
|
Passed away on February 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Age 81 of Oakdale. Survived by loving wife, Donna; children, Pam (Dave) Noonan, Kim (Bill) Mlynarczyk, Wendy Militano, & Kevin (Julie) Miller; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and brother, Arthur Miller. His grandchildren were everything to him. He loved spending time at the cabin. Memorial Gathering Friday (March 6, 2020) at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM with Time of Sharing at 6:00 PM. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020