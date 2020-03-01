Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
More Obituaries for Kenneth MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth L. MILLER

Kenneth L. MILLER Obituary
Passed away on February 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Age 81 of Oakdale. Survived by loving wife, Donna; children, Pam (Dave) Noonan, Kim (Bill) Mlynarczyk, Wendy Militano, & Kevin (Julie) Miller; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and brother, Arthur Miller. His grandchildren were everything to him. He loved spending time at the cabin. Memorial Gathering Friday (March 6, 2020) at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM with Time of Sharing at 6:00 PM. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
