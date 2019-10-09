|
|
Born October 18, 1960, passed away peacefully from cancer on September 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. Ken is survived by his wife Paula, daughters Emily and Elissa, his parents Robert and Jean Port, and siblings Kathy, Mary Jean, Mike, Terri, Nancy, and Brenda. Ken was a law professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul for 18 years. He founded the law school's Intellectual Property Institute, and was a faculty advisor to the Student Intellectual Property Law Association and the Cybaris Intellectual Property Law Review. Ken had a lifelong passion for Japan, and he received two Fulbright Research Grants to write and teach in Tokyo. Donations can be made in Ken's name to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at themmrf.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 9, 2019