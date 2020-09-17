1/1
Kenneth Martin SCHOTL
1938 - 2020
Dec. 15, 1938 — Sept. 12, 2020 Ken passed away peacefully with family at his bedside. Born in St. Paul to Martin and Anna (Peck) Schotl and graduated from St. Agnes High School class of 1956. Ken enjoyed traveling, family, the cabin and oak island, and the wonderful times he had at the river. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Carol Jungmann. Survived by his wife Diane; children Beth (John), Linda (Dan), Ken Jr. (Cady), Antoinette, and Jennifer; grandchildren Leah, Luke, Maddie, Sam, Emma, Olivia, Charlie, and Joey; stepchildren Daren and Dana (Chris) grandchildren Jack and Kate; brother-in-law James Jungmann; nephews and nieces; and former wife Barbara. The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Elk Ridge Alzheimer's Center in Maplewood, and Kindred Hospice. In these challenging times, there will be no formal service—a celebration of Ken's life will be held with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donor's choice.




Published in Pioneer Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
