Kenneth MASON

September 23, 1955- July 30, 2020 On July 30th the family lost an unforgettable Man, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother. At age 64 he passed away at home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. Anyone who knew Ken knows that he was a very caring, generous, loving man with a laugh that was infectious. He is preceded in death by parents Marcella and Harold Mason; brothers Walter, Ronald and Harold Jr. Survived by wife Cynthia; children Jennifer and James; brothers Thomas, Michael and Ronald; sisters Judy, Patricia and Theresa; grandchildren Kelly, Kiera, Kortlan, Kylah and Kampbell. Ken was always someone who didn't want to be the center of attention. For this reason, he asked that we not have a service for him. Instead, please remember him as the fighter he was.









