Age 84 of Menomonie, WI Formerly of South St. Paul Died Tuesday March 3, 2020 at The Neighbors of Dunn County, in Menomonie. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, rural Elmwood, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 5, 2020