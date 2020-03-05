Home

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2317 Schneider Ave Se
Menomonie, WI 54751
(715) 235-2181
Kenneth N. BAUER Obituary
Age 84 of Menomonie, WI Formerly of South St. Paul Died Tuesday March 3, 2020 at The Neighbors of Dunn County, in Menomonie. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, rural Elmwood, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 5, 2020
