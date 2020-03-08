|
Age 69, of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly following ongoing health issues on March 3, 2020. Preceded in death by his mom, Phyllis. Survived by his dad, Harold Nelson; sister, Susan (Perry) Lindberg; nephews, Peter (Jen) Lindberg, Roddy Lindberg; great-nephew, Alex Lindberg. Further survived by uncles, cousins and friends. Kenn was an active SAL member of the Roseville American Legion, where he would spend his free time. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. www.GearhartAnokaChapel.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020