Gearhart Anoka Funeral Home
552 East River Road
Anoka, MN 55303
(763) 421-4347

Kenneth "Kenn" NELSON

Kenneth "Kenn" NELSON Obituary
Age 69, of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly following ongoing health issues on March 3, 2020. Preceded in death by his mom, Phyllis. Survived by his dad, Harold Nelson; sister, Susan (Perry) Lindberg; nephews, Peter (Jen) Lindberg, Roddy Lindberg; great-nephew, Alex Lindberg. Further survived by uncles, cousins and friends. Kenn was an active SAL member of the Roseville American Legion, where he would spend his free time. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. www.GearhartAnokaChapel.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
