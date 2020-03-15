|
Age 96 of St. Paul Loving father, Ken, passed away peacefully with family at his side on February 19, 2020. Music was Ken's life. He built a successful career as a piano technician over 40 years - tuning, repairing and rebuilding pianos in most of the colleges in the Twin Cities, private schools, and for hundreds of residents throughout the Twin Cities. He also loved playing music, from polkas and bluegrass, to classical. He was a multi-talented musician playing trumpet, guitar, banjo and mandolin. Ken played with the Jolly Huntsmen, Banjo Bandits, MN Mandolin Orchestra, Carolina Echoes, and several others over the years. He was still playing mandolin up to a couple of weeks prior to his passing. He loved his family "jam" sessions with grandkids and his daughter Kandyce. Ken was a gentle, kindhearted man who was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Arletta Kuby, brothers Richard and Robert, wives Virginia (Elmer), Avis (Carmody) and Donna (Herdine). Survived by son Keith (Joy) Kuby and daughter Kandyce Moen; stepchildren Mitch (Barbara) Carmody, Sue Carmody, Jeanne Endahl, Nancy Wirshborn, Chuck (Brenda) Elmer, Caroline (John) Wolfe, Laurel Elmer; grandchildren Katie Moen, Susie (Crawford) Hubbell, Jim (Bri Harrington) Moen and many wonderful step-grandchildren; great grandchild Hailey Hubbell, and several loving step-great grandchildren. A celebration of life for Ken will be held with family and friends in June.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020