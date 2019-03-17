|
|
Age 87, of St. Paul Beloved Dad, Gramps, Great-Grandpa Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 3/12/2019. He is preceded in death by wife, Beverly. Survived by children, Jeffrey (Teresa), Cheryl Mann; grandchildren, Joshua (Jessica), Joseph (Jacqueline), Matt Mann, Chris (Jessica) Mann, Taressa (Josh) Koehn, Danny Mann, Jason (Allie) Mann, Michelle (Alex) Schmitz, Jacob; 9 great-grand children; brother, Roger; many other relatives and friends. He was loved so much and will be greatly missed. Funeral service 12:00pm Wed. 3/20/2019 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Visitation Tues. 4-7PM and 1 hour prior. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019