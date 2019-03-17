Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Kenneth DUFOUR
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Age 87, of St. Paul Beloved Dad, Gramps, Great-Grandpa Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 3/12/2019. He is preceded in death by wife, Beverly. Survived by children, Jeffrey (Teresa), Cheryl Mann; grandchildren, Joshua (Jessica), Joseph (Jacqueline), Matt Mann, Chris (Jessica) Mann, Taressa (Josh) Koehn, Danny Mann, Jason (Allie) Mann, Michelle (Alex) Schmitz, Jacob; 9 great-grand children; brother, Roger; many other relatives and friends. He was loved so much and will be greatly missed. Funeral service 12:00pm Wed. 3/20/2019 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Visitation Tues. 4-7PM and 1 hour prior. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
