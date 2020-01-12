Home

Cremation Society of Minnesota - Minneapolis Chapel
4343 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55409
612-825-2435
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Minneapolis Chapel
4343 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55409
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Minneapolis Chapel
4343 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55409
Age 68 of Falcon Heights Passed away January 7, 2020 He worked for Lewis Truck Lines for over 20 years and was a member of Teamster Local #120. Survived by loving wife of 36 years, Sally; son, Cory; granddaughter, Nicole; siblings, Mary, Jim (Susan), and Robert Mack and Margaret (Robert) Lupton and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service 1:00 PM, visitation 12:30 PM, Wednesday, January 15 at the Cremation Society of MN, 4343 Nicollet Ave., Mpls. 612-825-2435.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
