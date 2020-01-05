Home

Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Fort Snelling Cemetery
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
Bethel Baptist Church
2100 Delaware Ave.
Sunfish Lake, MN
View Map
Kenneth P. WETCH Obituary
Age 68 Passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Funeral Services will be held January 10, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church, 2100 Delaware Ave., Sunfish Lake. MN. Lunch to follow. Honorable Memorial Service will be held at Fort Snelling Cemetery, 2 PM after lunch. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Hattie Wetch; his brothers Adam and Roger Wetch. He is survived by his brother James Wetch; his children Paul (Liela) Wetch, Michael (Bailey) Wetch and Sara Wetch; his grandchildren Tanner, Noah, Makenna and Savannah Rose. Kenneth was a decorated War Veteran that will be truly missed.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
