Age 92, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 18, 2020. Preceded in death by first wife, Patricia; siblings, Margaret, Clarence, Helen & Duane. Survived by loving wife Hisako "Gloria"; children, Allen (Janice), Vicky (Tim) Sveiven, Allen Strong, Roy Strong, Jeanie (Tim) Murray; grandchildren, Jeremy (Tiffany), Jared (Megan), Lori Pat (Cody), Scott, Jason, Kelsey, Ashley & Jeana; many great-grandchildren; sisters Florence & Pauline; feline companion DC; many other friends and family. Served in the US Army Air Force and was a volunteer firefighter in the IGH Fire Department. Retired after 40 years with the Chicago-Northwestern Railroad. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday, February 25th at The Church of St. Patrick, 3535 East 72nd St., IGH. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church from 9-10 AM. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020