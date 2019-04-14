|
|
Age 63 ~ died Tuesday April 9, 2019 Ken was preceded in death by his father Willard. He is survived by his wife Donna, mother Agnes, brother Tom (Jacquie), sister Pam (Mike), daughter Diane, grandsons E.J. and Lucas, son Joe, grandson Nicolas. Ken also has 12 step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. We will be having a Celebration of Life Friday, April 19th at the American Legion Post 225 in Forest Lake from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral to be held Saturday, April 20th at 11:00 am Acacia Park Cemetery on Pilot Knob Rd, Mendota Heights, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019