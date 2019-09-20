|
Age 67, of St. Paul Passed away September 17, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Lyle Eide & Jean Johnson; and brother, Brian Eide. Survived by children, Donny, Maria, Alicia, Kenny Jr., Melissa, Samantha, Justin; 19 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Phyllis, Ginger, Judy, Keith, Mark, David, Kim, Todd; and many loving family & friends. Kenny was a longtime member of the Hells Outcasts M.C. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Funeral service 3:30 PM Sunday, September 22 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B. Visitation from 1:00-3:30 PM Sunday. Procession to Ft. Snelling leaving from the funeral home on Monday, 9/23 at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 20, 2019