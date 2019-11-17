|
Age 74 of Glenwood Formerly of Saint Paul Died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Glacial Ridge Hospital. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Lynne Sorensen-Faust of Glenwood; two sons, Kenneth (Amy) Faust, Jr. of Woodbury, MN, and Michael (Kristie) Faust of New Richmond, WI; Lynne's four children, Kristine Sorensen, Scott (Vickie) Sorensen, David (Rochelle) Sorensen, and Jill (Chad) Langhorst; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, James (Carol Jean) Faust of New Brighton; sister, Linda (Michael) Weiszel of Minneapolis; his law enforcement partner and close friend, Dan Cermak of White Bear Lake; his Labrador retriever, Kasey; and many fellow law enforcement officers from the St. Paul police department. A Celebration of Ken's Life 2 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Bradshaw, 1078 Rice St., St. Paul, with visitation beginning one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local animal shelter.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019