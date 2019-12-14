Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1730 Old Hudson Road
St. Paul, MN
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1730 Old Hudson Road
St. Paul, MN
Age 75, of Oakdale Passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 after a long fight with Alzheimer's, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Helen Jackson; and sister-in-law, Nancy Jackson. Ken is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Sandy; his children, Denise LaDoucer, Brian Jackson and Tracy (Rob) Kossel; grandchildren, Kenny (Breezy) LaDoucer, Katie LaDoucer, Kiersten and Drake Jackson; brother, Bob Jackson; nieces, Julie and Carol Jackson; and many additional nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, all of whom will miss and fondly remember Ken. A graduate of North St. Paul High School Class of 1962, he worked for almost forty years at St. Paul Metalcraft. As a coach, umpire, and board member, Ken was active for many years in the Oakdale Athletic Association and Tartan Area Youth Hockey. He was a lifelong and active member of Grace Lutheran Church, and a valued volunteer with Mended Hearts. Memorial service will be held Monday, December 16 at 11:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 1730 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul. Visitation one hour before service. Memorials preferred to Grace Hospice (gracecaring.org) and Grace Lutheran Church Mortgage Fund. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
