|
|
Husband, Father, Grandfather Brother and Uncle Age 78 of Roseville, died peacefully at home on April 6, 2019. Corkey grew up in Grantsburg, WI where he met and married Lenore Ryan. Corkey worked for Taystee Bread for a number of years. He continued his successful career at Pan-O-Gold Baking Company where he rose to the position of Vice President of Sales. Corkey loved hunting, cards and getting together with family and friends. After his retirement he enjoyed traveling and spending the winter months in Florida. Survived by his loving wife, Lenore; children, Beth (Clyde) Ramsdell, Becky (Mike) Thyken, Scott (Barb) Ramsdell; sister, Alice Ramsdell; grandchildren, Jeff (Susan), Kristina (Eric), Steven (Garrett), Jessica, Katie, Tyrell, Angela, Jennifer, Brian, and Jeff; great grandchild, Desmond and many more family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Esther Ramsdell; siblings, Bill, Phyllis and Curt Ramsdell. A visitation will be held from 4-7 PM Wednesday, April 17 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Memorial service 11:00 AM Thursday, April 18 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH in Grantsburg, WI with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019