Kenneth Richard "Ken" FROELICH Sr.
On August 27, 2020 Age 67, of Cottage Grove He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Deloris Froelich; and sister Janice Maas. Ken is survived by his wife Patty; sons Kenny Jr. (Sandy) and Chris (Emily); brothers Tim (JJ) and Bobby (Michelle); and sister Linda Froelich. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4th, at ST THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 920 Holley Ave. Saint Paul Park. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave No., South St. Paul and at church 1 hour before service on Friday.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
ST THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
