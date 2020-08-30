On August 27, 2020 Age 67, of Cottage Grove He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Deloris Froelich; and sister Janice Maas. Ken is survived by his wife Patty; sons Kenny Jr. (Sandy) and Chris (Emily); brothers Tim (JJ) and Bobby (Michelle); and sister Linda Froelich. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4th, at ST THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 920 Holley Ave. Saint Paul Park. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave No., South St. Paul and at church 1 hour before service on Friday.