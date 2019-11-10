|
Age 74 of St. Paul, MN Died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from complications of A.S. and M.S. He leaves his wife Maxine of 53 years, his daughter Melicca (Errol Sequira), son Leben (Julie), son Kalin (Erin) and seven grandchildren: Caitlin, Ruby, Ayana, Eli, Maya, Evelyn and Teagan. He is survived by his siblings: Keith (Barb), Judy (Kenneth) Flint, Tim (Jinny), Kevin (Gina) and David (Lisa). He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Nadine McCormick and brother Robert McCormick. Born in Omaha, Nebraska on November 14, 1944, Ken graduated from Ryan High School, Omaha, 1963; B.A. in English and Economics, Omaha University, 1967; and a M.S. Administration and Urban Planning from Trinity University, San Antonio, TX, 1973. He married Maxine Lea Nebuda on June 4, 1966, in West Point, NE. He served in the United States Air Force (Vietnam War) for five years, from December 1967, and retired as a Captain in May 1973. He had been injured while in pilot training, thereafter developing Ankylosing Spondylitis. He then moved into public service, working as Senior Administrative Manager of Economic Assistance at Hennepin County, Minneapolis, MN for over 30 years. He moved to St. Paul in the fall of 1978 where he raised his family and over 40 years, restored his historic home in Irvine Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 Saturday, November 16, at the C.S.P.S. Hall, 383 W. Michigan St., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Heifer International or M.S. Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019