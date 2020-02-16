Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
1250 South Shore Drive,
Forest Lake, MN
1935 - 2020
Formerly of Forest Lake Died February 8, 2020, at the age of 84. Owner of Ken Brisson Sewing Center and former accordion player in a variety dance band called the Triangles. He is survived by his loving companion, Betty Jane Sage; daughter, Deborah (Kevin) Van Sloun; son, John (Rosanne) Brisson; grand daughters, Gloria (Ryan Paull) Van Sloun and Frances Van Sloun. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Violet (Smithers) Brisson and brother, Leonard Brisson. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Church of St. Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN, 55025, with visitation one hour before the Mass at the church. If you come, please consider wearing red, his favorite color. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
