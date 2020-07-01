Kenneth Russell ANDERSON
Age 74 of WBL, MN Died peacefully on 6-29-20. Born in Savannah, GA on 8-31-45. Preceded in death by parents Russell & Dorothy, his bride Suzette, daughter Kristine, and siblings Ron, Pat, Sue, Caryl and Bob. Ken was a business owner and enjoyed his work in the hydraulics industry. His love for fishing, hunting, gambling and trips on motorcycles gave him and us, countless memories with family and friends. Ken's life will be celebrated by his family Steve (Nancy) Kyle, Abby (Cameron), Maddie and Mike (Deanna) Suzette, Mariah, Shailesh, Asha and Kristine's children Amanda (great grandchildren Paige & Preston), Ben. And his siblings Richard, Judy (Jerry), Joyce (Chuck), JoAnn, Greg (Barb), along with many nieces and nephews as we all lift a glass in celebration of his 75th Birthday on August 31st. Ken will be buried at St. Mary's of the Lake (Dedicated Parishioner). He is now at home with our creator, and beside his bride once again. Crescent Tide Cremation 651-315-8214




