Age 76 Died on October 11, 2019 Retired Chief of Police & Director of Public Safety, City of Maplewood. Sur- vived by loving wife of 54 years, Margaret; children Mark, Steven (Kelly), Andrea; grandchildren Isabel, Grace, Ryan, Emily, Collin; many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday (10/26) 11:00 AM at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 118 Minnesota St., Grey Eagle, MN, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery. There will also be visitation on Thursday (10/24) 4-7 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, MN. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019