Age 83 Died on February 25, 2020 with his loving wife Shirley by his side; also survived by his children Jay (Terri) Jones, Jill (Roger) Simon and Julie (Dave) Pettijohn; grandchildren Brandon (Bethany) Jones, Kayleen Jones (Ian Moore), Jacob Jones (Taylor Olson), Mara Simon and Ella Simon. Ken is preceded in death by his 5 sisters. Ken was born and raised in Estherville, Iowa. He proudly served his country in the US Airforce 1954-1956 attaining the rank of Technical Sargent. He was employed for over 30 years as a Computer Procurement Specialist with Sperry Univac/Unisys corporation. Ken enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, wood working and sharing stories. He held a 3rd degree ranking and was a 30 year member of the Knights of Columbus North St. Paul Council. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Thursday, March 5th at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 380 E. Little Canada Road, Little Canada. Visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. Private burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. ChapelFuneralProviders.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020