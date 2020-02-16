|
|
Sept 2, 1923 – Feb 3, 2020 Ken was born and raised in Poplar WI. He raised his family in Superior and later in Inver Grove Hgts. MN. Many in the community may recall Ken as the manager of the Sherwin Williams store at Signal Hills and for his active involvement at Augustana Lutheran Church, Southview Country Club and the West St Paul Kiwanis Club. Ken married his high school sweetheart, Genevieve in 1944 while on leave from his Army Air Force duties as a B-29 radar operator. Their 59-year marriage blessed Ken and Gen with 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grand children. After Gen's death in 2003, Ken found love again with Margaret Mansur. They enjoyed 12 years of marriage which ended with Margaret's passing in 2016. Ken is survived by his children, Janice (Donald) Schlichte, Richard (Maureen) LaMone, Corinne (Robert) Brown and James (Cheryl) LaMone; grand children, Ann Stiltjes, Barbara (Ben) Greuel, Ronald (Jennifer) LaMone, Laura (Mark) Weston, Justin (April) Brown, David Brown, Danielle (Zach) Pfister and James LaMone Jr; great-grandchildren, Abby, Molly and Zoey Stiltjes, Julia and Hannah LaMone, Olive, Xavier and Eliza Weston. In addition, Ken is survived by Margaret's children, for whom he held a special fondness. Ken is pre-deceased by his parents, Erick LeMone and Sally Haack; wives, Genevieve and Margaret and his siblings, Lucille Kauzlaric, Molly Beckwith, Robert and Donald LeMone. A memorial in Ken's honor and to celebrate his very full life will be held at a later date. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020