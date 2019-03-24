|
|
Age 63, of New Hope, MN, formerly of Shoreview, MN, is in the good hands of our Lord Jesus Christ after losing his battle with ALS on Mar. 17, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Keith & Doris; brother, Mike; sister, Christine Taylor; and brother-in-law, Franklin Dutton Jr. Kent was a former United States Navy corpsman. He retired from the State of Minnesota as a Registered Nurse who spent his career helping others in need and had a passion for doing so. He loved gardening, working in his yard, birds, wildlife, photography and his family. Survived by siblings, Karen DuFresne, Ray (Ree), Ron (Brenda Warden), Trish Dutton, Roger (Brenda), & David; sister-in-law, Karen; brother-in-law, Pat Taylor; many nieces, nephews, aunts & cousins. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM, Wednesday Mar. 27, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton, MN. Visitation for 1 hr prior to the service at church. Interment to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Mpls, MN. If so desired, memorials preferred to the ALS Foundation or the Good Samaritan Society Ambassador Care Center in New Hope in memory of Kent. Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019