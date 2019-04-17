|
|
Age 87 of Hastings 3M Chemolite Retiree Survived by his wife of over 64 years, Jean, who he was deeply devoted to; children, Michael, Diane (Fred) Berry, Lynn (Jim) Raway; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lorys Penrod, Keith, and Karen McRunnel; and other family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service to be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Resurrection United Methodist Church, 615 15th Street W., Hastings, with a visitation from 9-11 a.m. www.HastingsMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 17, 2019