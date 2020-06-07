Kermit A. SEVRE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kermit's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 70, of Lakeville Passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents Donald and Sophie Sevre and nephew Owen Kipp Sevre. Survived by son Logan Sevre, stepson Derek Battey, former wife, Patty Sevre, brother Donald Sevre Jr. (Bonnie), sister Sandra Sevre (Darrel Nicholson) and multiple relatives and friends around the world. Kermit was a lifelong coast-to-coast over-the-road trucker. Now, he's on the road again, going places he's never been. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for all who want to share trucker tales and memories of Kermit.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved