Age 70, of Lakeville Passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents Donald and Sophie Sevre and nephew Owen Kipp Sevre. Survived by son Logan Sevre, stepson Derek Battey, former wife, Patty Sevre, brother Donald Sevre Jr. (Bonnie), sister Sandra Sevre (Darrel Nicholson) and multiple relatives and friends around the world. Kermit was a lifelong coast-to-coast over-the-road trucker. Now, he's on the road again, going places he's never been. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for all who want to share trucker tales and memories of Kermit.









