Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elim Lutheran Church
20971 Olinda Trail N
Scandia, MN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Elim Lutheran Church
20971 Olinda Trail N
Scandia, MN
Kermit GRANBERG
Kermit GRANBERG

Kermit GRANBERG Obituary
Age 98 of Scandia, MN Passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019. United States Air Force Retiree. Preceded in death by parents; wife, Marie; brother, Sherman. Survived by son, John; sister-in-law Donna Granberg; nephews Larry (Jody) and Mike, niece, Sandra (Steve) Peterson. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Elim Lutheran Church, 20971 Olinda Trail N, Scandia, MN. Visitation will be on Monday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake from 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the church. Private interment at Elim Lutheran Cemetery. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 14, 2019
