Age 98 of Scandia, MN Passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019. United States Air Force Retiree. Preceded in death by parents; wife, Marie; brother, Sherman. Survived by son, John; sister-in-law Donna Granberg; nephews Larry (Jody) and Mike, niece, Sandra (Steve) Peterson. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Elim Lutheran Church, 20971 Olinda Trail N, Scandia, MN. Visitation will be on Monday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake from 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the church. Private interment at Elim Lutheran Cemetery. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 14, 2019