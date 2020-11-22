1/
Kermit L. VALLEEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kermit's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 83 of Cambridge, MN On November 16, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Herbert and Nellie Valleen, wife Bernice Valleen, and daughter Fayette Ann Valleen. Survived by daughters VirJene Valleen, and Rochelle (Rory) Waller; grandchildren Jason Valleen, Christina Waller, Jordan Waller and Emma (Michael Nelson) Waller; great grandson Jaxs Valleen; step-grand daughter Delanie Waller; step great grandchildren Mariah Waller, McKenzie Waller, Jaycevion Waller, and Trevelle Waller; sister Jean Becklin, brother Norval (Pat) Valleen; many nieces and nephews. All services will be private. Interment Hillside Cemetery in Center City, MN Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved