Age 83 of Cambridge, MN On November 16, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Herbert and Nellie Valleen, wife Bernice Valleen, and daughter Fayette Ann Valleen. Survived by daughters VirJene Valleen, and Rochelle (Rory) Waller; grandchildren Jason Valleen, Christina Waller, Jordan Waller and Emma (Michael Nelson) Waller; great grandson Jaxs Valleen; step-grand daughter Delanie Waller; step great grandchildren Mariah Waller, McKenzie Waller, Jaycevion Waller, and Trevelle Waller; sister Jean Becklin, brother Norval (Pat) Valleen; many nieces and nephews. All services will be private. Interment Hillside Cemetery in Center City, MN Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com