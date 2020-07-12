Kermit MOLKENBUR

Father, Grandpa , Brother Age 85 Died July 7, 2020. Res. Woodbury, formerly of White Bear Lake. Preceded in death by wife Shirley (Rechtzigel), parents Jessie and Carl, brother Theodore, sisters Sylvia Sell and Jane Roussin. Survived by children Mark, Jill (Steven) Auger, Eric (Sylvia Alba), Jodi (Garry) Church; grandchildren Jaclyn (Thiago) Silva, Ross Auger, Issac Church, Nelson Church, Autumn Molkenbur; siblings Elaine Hilderman and John Molkenbur. Funeral service Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church, South Shore at Bellaire Ave. White Bear Lake. Visitation 10:30 AM, outdoor lunch to follow the service. Family Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Kermit graduated from WBL High School, served in the Coast Guard, Charter Member of South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church, Member of Minnesota Duck and Goose Callers Association, an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, waterfowl hunting, deer hunting and ice fishing.