Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
AMERICAN LEGION POST 39
2678 E. 7th Ave
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:30 PM
AMERICAN LEGION POST 39
Kerry Dale DOMBROCK

Kerry Dale DOMBROCK Obituary
Age 58 Passed away February 2, 2020 Preceded in death by father Dale; infant sister Kaye Lynn. Survived by daughter Kayla (Zach); son Aaron Andreasen (Stephanie); 3 grandchildren; mother Gloria; step mother Judy; siblings Kimberly Olsen (Geoff), Tami Proctor (Tim), Tony Schwartz, Teri Score; special friend Julie Morgan. Memorial Gathering Sunday (2/16) from 1-4 pm, with Memorial Service at 1:30 pm, at AMERICAN LEGION POST 39, 2678 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 samdbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
