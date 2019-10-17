|
|
Age 83 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in St. Paul. Kesri is survived by his wife, Krishna Jain; his children, Sangeeta Jain (Rajiv Garg) and Rajiv Jain (Shalini Yadav); and his six grandchildren, Priya, Sonali, Sonya, Nikhil, Neel, and Meera. Kesri was born March 6, 1936, in Mathura, India to parents Raghubir and Sarla Jain. He has two master's degrees in civil engineering and was multilingual. He married Krishna Jain in 1962 and they had two wonderful children. Kesri came to America alone when he was 27 years old and built a real estate empire based upon his patience and hard work. Despite his incredible accomplishments, he always remained humble and maintained a simple lifestyle. After his mother passed away, he brought his father to America and cared for him until he passed. Kesri enjoyed traveling the world with his children and grandchildren. He had a thirst for knowledge and was a passionate reader. Kesri believed in treating everyone with respect and dignity. He was the kindest and gentlest of all souls. Kesri enhanced the lives of all that he touched. He was a gift to his family and our community. He spent his work-life building the infrastructure for our wonderful state. Kesri was a role model who made a positive difference in the world by his actions. We will miss his warmth and laughter that enveloped all our lives. Services Friday, October 18 Visitation 4-5 p.m.; Funeral Service at 5-6 p.m, all at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel, 2610 - 19th Ave NE, Mpls. Prayers and lunch on Saturday, Oct.19, 11 am-1:15 pm at Gita Ashram, 10537 Noble Ave N, Brooklyn Park. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 17, 2019