Age 33 Of White Bear Lake Kevin passed away in his sleep on August 22, 2019. He was enormously talented, well read, and a deep thinker. Kevin had wit, humor and compassion for people and animals. He worked with vulnerable adults and volunteered at pet shelters. Kevin frequently was a voice for those who could not speak for themselves. Kevin struggled with depression and anxiety. He worked for years to overcome mental illness. It is right to acknow-ledge and honor the progress he made while recognizing the toll that struggle took. Preceded in death by his grandparents Edward & Emmaline Carroll; Arvid & Gerry Lander; aunts Dee Lander & Laurel Carroll. Kevin is survived by his parents Katy & Dan Lander; sister Megan (Matt) Bird; and Kevin's closest friends Cecilia and Alex Pelaez; many aunts, uncles, cousins and other close friends. A Memorial visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 27 2019 at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Rd. E., White Bear Lake, MN. Memorials may be given to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019