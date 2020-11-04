Age, 29 of Burnsville, MN Passed away on November 2, 2020 at 6:47 AM. Kevin was born in Oklahoma City on January 12, 1991. He is survived by parents, Denny and Robin, and siblings, sister Gloria and twin brother Ed. Kevin graduated from Burnsville High School in 2009 and proceeded to attend Augsburg College in Minneapolis and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications on December 21, 2018. Kevin was a strong, intelligent man of many talents. Growing up, he played adapted floor hockey and led his team to four state tournaments. He worked as security at TCF bank stadium on the University of Minnesota campus. His hobbies included collections of music, ranging from Gary Clark Jr. to Cold War Kids, to online shopping via Amazon, a multitude of computer games on Steam, an avid reader of Reddit, a travel enthusiast, and a lover of all movies. Kevin and family have lived in numerous states, countrywide. He enjoyed sharing information on any and every topic possible. He was a Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed the color orange and incorporated it into his house and life as much as possible. Kevin was a passionate reader and read as much as he could from childhood. He also appreciated assisting family members with technical difficulties, with any problem he would find a solution. If Kevin could pass on any bit of advice to friends, family, or others in need, he would say to "never give up". Kevin was an independent, educated, and loved man. Memorial Service will be held 3 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville (952-894-5080) with a gathering of family and friends starting at 1 PM. www.whitefuneralhomes.com