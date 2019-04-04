|
We are deeply saddened to announce Kevin Doyle of Richfield, Minnesota, died on March 30, 2019. Kevin was born in Montreal, Canada on August 30, 1969. He graduated from The Academy of the Holy Angels in 1987 and Marquette University in 1992. He loved to make people laugh, and to prepare and share meals with family and friends. He will be remembered for his humor, wit, love of puns, nature and running. He is survived by his parents Jane Mather Doyle and Patrick Doyle of Eagan, MN, sister Colleen Doyle (and her husband Andrew Mintz and their son Jack Doyle-Mintz), brother John Doyle (and his fiancée Amy Du) and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Kevin will be dearly missed and long remembered. A gathering in memory of Kevin will be held at the Eagan Community Center on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 3pm-6pm. Private interment at Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Kevin's honor be given to The Academy of the Holy Angels or to Bridging MN. www.washburn-mcreavy.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 4, 2019