1/1
Kevin H. O'BRIEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 69, of St. Paul Died unexpectedly on September 25, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Arnold C. O'Brien and Lucille L. O'Brien and sister Maryanne O'Brien. Survived by brothers Jack (Sandy) O'Brien and Michael R. O'Brien; niece Colleen Lanick of Boston; nephews Pat (Alicia Neubauer) O'Brien and Sean (Ellie) O'Brien; great nieces Quinn and Maeve O'Brien; and a legion of friends. Kevin was a real estate agent with Edina Realty of St. Paul and one of the funniest people you could ever meet. He had a heart of gold and was an unbelievable storyteller. He held a life-long affection for the city of St. Paul and its history. He will be sadly missed by his family and all of his friends, many of whom he had retained friendships with since childhood. His beloved Diners Club won't be the same without him. His family is particularly grateful for his co-workers at Edina Realty – especially Brian Glendenning, Tony Haider and Brian Thistle for their help on Kevin's last day. Father Pat Kennedy was also a great comfort on that final evening. Memorials preferred to your favorite charity. Kevin was especially connected to Loaves and Fishes, Hallie Q. Brown and Womens Advocates. Services to be scheduled at a later date due to Covid. Memorial Tribute of Kevin's life can be viewed at willwerscheid.com. Please leave a message or thought in the guest book.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved