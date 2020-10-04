Age 69, of St. Paul Died unexpectedly on September 25, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Arnold C. O'Brien and Lucille L. O'Brien and sister Maryanne O'Brien. Survived by brothers Jack (Sandy) O'Brien and Michael R. O'Brien; niece Colleen Lanick of Boston; nephews Pat (Alicia Neubauer) O'Brien and Sean (Ellie) O'Brien; great nieces Quinn and Maeve O'Brien; and a legion of friends. Kevin was a real estate agent with Edina Realty of St. Paul and one of the funniest people you could ever meet. He had a heart of gold and was an unbelievable storyteller. He held a life-long affection for the city of St. Paul and its history. He will be sadly missed by his family and all of his friends, many of whom he had retained friendships with since childhood. His beloved Diners Club won't be the same without him. His family is particularly grateful for his co-workers at Edina Realty – especially Brian Glendenning, Tony Haider and Brian Thistle for their help on Kevin's last day. Father Pat Kennedy was also a great comfort on that final evening. Memorials preferred to your favorite charity
. Kevin was especially connected to Loaves and Fishes, Hallie Q. Brown and Womens Advocates. Services to be scheduled at a later date due to Covid. Memorial Tribute of Kevin's life can be viewed at willwerscheid.com
.