Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
952-924-4100
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kevin J. FORD

Kevin J. FORD Obituary
Age 60, of Burnsville Passed away October 23, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Don A. Ford and brother, Curtis A. Ford. Survived by mother, Jill J. Johnson; daughters, Michelle Ford (Kris Megard) and Haley (Paul) Jarmer; granddaughter, Jordon; great-grand-daughter, Sophie; sister, Cheryl Ford; girlfriend, Roxanne Ford and many nieces, other family members and friends. A special thanks to nephew, Mitchell Ford, Mike Freund and Jeff Romachuck. A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
