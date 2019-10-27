|
Age 60, of Burnsville Passed away October 23, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Don A. Ford and brother, Curtis A. Ford. Survived by mother, Jill J. Johnson; daughters, Michelle Ford (Kris Megard) and Haley (Paul) Jarmer; granddaughter, Jordon; great-grand-daughter, Sophie; sister, Cheryl Ford; girlfriend, Roxanne Ford and many nieces, other family members and friends. A special thanks to nephew, Mitchell Ford, Mike Freund and Jeff Romachuck. A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019