Age 47, of Pequot Lakes and Formerly St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Kevin is survived by his two daughters, Kevyn and Kasey; mother and father, Robert and Karen; brothers, Mark (Lee Ann), Paul (Diane) and Greg; and nephews, Joe, Zach and Ben. Kevin was preceded in death by grandparents, aunts and uncles. There will be a private family service held and a celebration of life at a later date. Arr. Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.









