1/1
Kevin Joseph ZEIPELT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 47, of Pequot Lakes and Formerly St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Kevin is survived by his two daughters, Kevyn and Kasey; mother and father, Robert and Karen; brothers, Mark (Lee Ann), Paul (Diane) and Greg; and nephews, Joe, Zach and Ben. Kevin was preceded in death by grandparents, aunts and uncles. There will be a private family service held and a celebration of life at a later date. Arr. Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved