Beloved Son Kevin died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the age of 29. Kevin was an artist, musician, chef and writer. He was so proud when his book Euphemisms was published and available on Amazon. He is survived by his parents, Jane and John Stendahl as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of Kevin's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his name to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church (700 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, MN 55116). Kevin is now in the loving arms of God. 651-767-9333