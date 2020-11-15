Beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother Died peacefully on November 11, 2020 at Cerenity Marian in St. Paul at age 93. Youngest of ten, Kevin was born on the "Irish Ridge" in Haverhill Township near Rochester, MN on July 11, 1927 to Margaret (Condon) and Martin Lawler and was raised on the family farm. He attended the one room country school and, after a year working in a San Diego fish canning plant at 16, returned to Rochester to graduate from Lourdes High School where he played football, baseball, was a Golden Gloves champion and class president. Abandoning plans to become a pool shark, he served 18 months as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne and used the GI Bill to attend St. John's University in Collegeville and to graduate from St. Mary's College in Winona. He graduated from the School of Medicine at Creighton University in Omaha and completed his pathology residency at Women's Receiving Hospital in Detroit where he met Anna Baltic, his beloved wife of 55 years. Following residency, Anna and Kevin moved to St. Paul where Kevin practiced medicine with a group of pathologists who served St. Luke's, St. John's, Divine Redeemer and St. Joseph's Hospitals. Kevin became Chief of Staff for Healtheast Hospitals and Clinics before retiring in 1992 to care for Anna after her liver transplant with love and devotion until her death in 2014. Kevin is survived by his sister, Margaret Ann Lawler, children Julie, Mary Margaret and Kevin, grandchildren Maisie, Avery, Nora, Sanjay, Anjuli and Willa and many loving nieces and nephews and their families. Wife Anna and brothers Joseph, Donald, Robert, James, David, Walter, George and sister Mary Loretta predecease him. Kevin was proud of his Irish heritage. He was a devout Catholic who always had a few dollars for anyone in need. Never one to say two words when one would do, Kevin was a loving husband and father, an outstanding physician and a fine man. His generosity toward others, gentle Irish humor and love of family knew no bounds. He will be sorely missed. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Ave., St. Paul. With COVID - 19 Guidelines We request masks be worn and respect Social Distancing . Memorials Preferred to: Higher Ground Saint Paul, 435 Dorothy Day Place, St. Paul, MN 55102 https://www.cctwincities.org/donate/