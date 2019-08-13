Home

Age 53, of Cottage Grove Passed away August 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived his mother Georgie; siblings Greg, Allan, Barb (John) Maslowski and Scott; nieces and nephews Jenna (boyfriend Brett), Daniel (girlfriend Kirti), Andrew, Brandon (girlfriend Jen). He is preceded in death by his dad John. Memorial service will be 1 pm Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 – 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation starting at 10 am until the time of service. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, St. Paul. A special thank you to the staff at the Cancer Care Center at Woodwinds, Health East Hospice and the care given by Dr. Mathew and Dr. Wang.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 13, 2019
