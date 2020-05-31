Died on May 27, 2020, of natural causes at a local St. Paul hospital. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Catherine Penne. He is survived by 4 siblings: Michael (Rachel) Penne, John (Marty) Penne, Mary Jo (Larry) Schreiber and Thomas (Gretchen) Penne. Kevin also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as valued friends, neighbors and former colleagues and coworkers. Kevin has been a lifelong resident of St. Paul, attending Nativity Grade School, Cretin High School, and the University of Minnesota, where he earned an Associate of Arts Degree. Kevin spent the majority of his working years as a valued employee of the Burlington Northern Railway in St. Paul, in their Accounting Department. Having grown up in a railroad family, Kevin greatly enjoyed being part of a long tradition of "railroaders". After his retirement, Kevin enjoyed volunteering at the Twin Cities Model Railroad Museum. Kevin also had a love of traveling, taking many trips with both friends and family to various historic destinations throughout the United States. Kevin was our Family Historian, with vast knowledge of World History, U.S. History, and Family History and Genealogy. Kevin loved to search for information at the Minnesota Historical Society, with family and friends. Kevin was an unforgettable person, offering kindness and compassion to those most vulnerable. He put the needs of others before his own, even while undergoing many challenging medical procedures throughout his lifetime. Kevin was a much beloved, valued family member, never to be replaced by another. We will hold him in our hearts forever, taking time to tell those he has left behind his unique story of courage and compassion in the face of daunting physical challenges. God Speed you on your way, Dear Family Member, Loving Friend, Treasured Neighbor, and Loyal Community Member. Private Family Interment. A Celebration of Kevin's Life will be scheduled at a later date.