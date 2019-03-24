|
Passed unexpectedly on February 21st, 2019 at the age of 52 years. Survived by loving parents, Marilyn and Russell; two daughters, Brooklyn and Bailyn; two sons, Jordan and Jonah; twin sister, Kimberley (Jay) Hartmann; sisters, Brenda (Randy) Bell and Nicole (Ben) Kuczaboski; nieces and nephews, Danielle, Courtney, Nicholas, Peri, Emerson and Crosby; great nieces and nephews, Bella, Violet, Elijah and Sullivan.; and close cousins Karen Johnson, Jolene Kolbeck and Doug Johnson. Survived also by many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, and his canine buddy, Ovie. Preceded in death by grandmothers, Bertha Pearce and Genevieve Tacheny; and grandfathers B.E. (Joe) Pearce and Eugene Tacheny. Also preceded by special uncles, Denny Pearce, Jerry and Kenny Tacheny. Kevin loved many things, music, fishing, golfing and hockey, but most of all his children and good times with them. We'll miss you and love you always Kevin. Peace be with you now. CELEBRATION of LIFE on Saturday, March 30, 2019 Noon to 5 p.m. at the Forest Lake VFW Post #556, 12th Street S.W. in Forest Lake, MN. Memorials preferred to Brenda Bell, on behalf of the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019