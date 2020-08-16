Age 71, passed away peacefully with family at his side on August 14, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Francis J. and Delores M. Galvin. He will be greatly missed by wife Sherry; daughter Jenifer Schiller (Dan) and son John; four grandchildren Jacob, Haley, Ryan and Jaxton; sisters Colleen (Lonnie) Stai, and Patricia (Dan) Knutson; and brother Michael. Kevin served in the U.S Air Force during the Viet Nam War and then graduated from the University of Minnesota. Memorial Service will be held 11 AM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. A private family interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
651-429-6172