Passed away to be with God August 28, 2020 . She is survived by 5 children, Thomas Bellamy, Daniel Lippert, Sharana Byron, Cecile Bellamy and Aaron Bellamy. Ten grandchildren and six great-grand children. Her many contributions in service to the community include being an RN for the majority of her career, writing grants to create the Model Cities Health Clinic, lobbied against the tobacco industry and championed women's rights in many organizations. She will be deeply missed by many but her love and support will always endure. Private inurnment at Calvary Cemetery and Celebration of Life to be held in the future.









