Passed away on 10/20/2020 although he was hoping to have been able to live until 11/3/2020, so his vote would have been able to count in this years election. Born in Uremia, Western Azerbaijan Iran on September 2nd, 1954. Preceded in death by parents AzizAllah Khakzadi and Azar Athari. Survived by loving spouse Ann (Nee Guse), brothers Ramin and Bijan Khakzadi. Graduate of Don Bosco college, Tehran, Iran, with high school diploma. Graduate of University of Minnesota, MPLS, Minnesota, with a bachelor's and Master of Science degrees in Civil Engineering. In lieu of cards, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Humane Society or charity of your choice
. No Service.