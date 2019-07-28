|
Age 85 Died June 25, 2019 Born in Evanston, IL, she graduated Evanston Township HS and received a BA and two Master's Degrees from Northwestern University. She also studied at the Univ of Mexico, Univ of Colorado, and Carleton College. Her teaching career began at Evanston HS and she went on to teach in Illinois, Nebraska, and in the Twin Cities at the YMCA, Como Park, Harding, and Central HS, and St. Paul Academy. Ki Ki was a multi-year nominee for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. After retiring from teaching, she worked at the U of M's Boynton Health Service and taught adult Spanish classes until June 2019. In 2013, Mayor Coleman declared July 4th Warren and Ki Ki Gore Day in St. Paul. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, and her husband Warren Gore. She is survived by daughter Lia (Frank), son Paul (Tracy), grandchildren Alex, Talia, Jacob, and beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, students, and colleagues on 5 continents. A memorial service will be at St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ Friday, August 30 at 10 am. Memorials, if desired, suggested to the University of Minnesota Cancer Center, Habitat for Humanity, or the St. Anthony Park Home.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019