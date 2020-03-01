|
Age 62, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Preceded in death by first husband, David Saete. Survived by husband, Bob; children, Jennifer Huiras & Alex (Garnet) Saete; 6 grandchildren; 3 brothers; and 3 sisters. A celebration of life gathering will be held from 11 am to 1pm on Saturday, March 7th at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul). Burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to family. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020