Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Age 62, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Preceded in death by first husband, David Saete. Survived by husband, Bob; children, Jennifer Huiras & Alex (Garnet) Saete; 6 grandchildren; 3 brothers; and 3 sisters. A celebration of life gathering will be held from 11 am to 1pm on Saturday, March 7th at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul). Burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to family. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
