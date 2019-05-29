Home

Kim Ann (Nechodom) DUNN

Kim Ann (Nechodom) DUNN Obituary
It saddens our hearts to share the news of the passing of Kim Ann Dunn (Nechodom), 59, of Mendota Heights Minnesota. Kim passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2019. Kim had 3 children, Nicole Zabca (Dunn), Jennifer Thul (Dunn), Shanley (Dunn). Also surviving are her children's father, Jack Dunn; parents, Donald and Beverly Nechodom (Deceased); siblings, Ronald and Cheri Nechodom, fiancée Steven Getty. Kim was an amazing mother, sister, daughter and best friend, always taking care of everyone. Her love was genuine and will stay in our hearts forever. We love you Kim. Private family service is planned.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019
